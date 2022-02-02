Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Jhund' directed by Nagraj Manjule to release on March 4 in theatres

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming sports film 'Jhund', directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, will hit the big screens on March 4, 2022.

The film was previously scheduled to release in September 2020, but was postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases. It was then planned for a June 2021 release but the pandemic caused a setback once again.

The megastar made this big announcement on social media about his "comeback" in theatres with an interesting Instagram post. He wrote, "Iss toli se muqaabla karne ke liye raho taiyaar! Humari team aa rahi hai #Jhund releasing on 4th March, 2022 in cinemas near you."

The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer.

It marks the Bollywood debut of Manjule, who rose to fame with his box-office hit Marathi movie 'Sairat'.

'Jhund' directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Singh and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

Big B, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', currently has multiple films lined up for release, including fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday', Vikas Bahl's 'Good Bye', Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai', Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' and Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with Deepika Padukone.

