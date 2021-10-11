e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 10:43 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan snaps deal with paan masala brand, returns back all money

FPJ Bureau
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan has withdrawn from an advertising campaign of a paan masala brand, and said that he has returned the money he received for promoting it. The 79-year-old actor had faced backlash for featuring in an advertisement of a paan masala brand. Several fans of the screen icon had expressed their displeasure over the actor's decision.

A blog, addressed by ‘the office of Mr Amitabh Bachchan’, on Sunday night informed that he was no longer associated with the promotions. “A few days after the commercial was aired, Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week. Upon checking why this sudden move -- it was revealed that when Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn't aware that it falls under surrogate advertising. Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion,” the post read.

Last month, the National Organisation for Tobacco Eradication (NOTE), an NGO, had also appealed to Bachchan to not be part of advertisements that promote paan masala brands. In an open letter, NOTE president Shekhar Salkar had said that the actor should withdraw from “surrogate” paan masala advertisements and support the cause of the anti-tobacco movement.

