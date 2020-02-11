Amitabh Bachchan shares unseen childhood pic of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle

Amitabh Bachchan has shared an unseen childhood picture of sisters and music maestras - Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

Amitabh Bcahchan on Tuesday decided to treat his followers by sharing a rare gem from his archive. The 77-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a childhood photo of the music legends. He wrote, "T3438 - Lata ji and Asha ji’s childhood picture! I read in Lata’s tweet how she remembered her gurus and I suddenly found this picture. Telepathy!!”

In the monochrome picture, Lata ji and Asha ji are seated beside each other as they pose for the picture. The playback queens can be seen wearing frocks and sporting sleek hairdo with middle parting.

Here's the post: