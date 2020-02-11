Amitabh Bachchan shares unseen childhood pic of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle

Amitabh Bachchan has shared an unseen childhood picture of sisters and music maestras - Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.
Amitabh Bcahchan on Tuesday decided to treat his followers by sharing a rare gem from his archive. The 77-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a childhood photo of the music legends. He wrote, "T3438 - Lata ji and Asha ji’s childhood picture! I read in Lata’s tweet how she remembered her gurus and I suddenly found this picture. Telepathy!!”
In the monochrome picture, Lata ji and Asha ji are seated beside each other as they pose for the picture. The playback queens can be seen wearing frocks and sporting sleek hairdo with middle parting.
Here's the post:
Earlier on Tuesday, Lata ji had shared a tweet remembering her 'father-figure' Narendra Sharma and her guru Pandit Jammu Maharaj. On their birth anniversary, Lata shared that she has learnt a lot from them and paid her regards.
The maestra wrote, “Aaj mere pita samaan kavi Pandit Narendra Sharma ji aur mere aadhyatmik guru ji Pandit Jammu Maharaj ji in dono ki punyatithi hai. Maine unse jeevan mein babut kuch sikha hai. Main in dono mahan vibhutiyon ko koti koti pranam karti hun"
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has as plenty of movies in his kitty. He will be seen in "Brahmastra", "Chehre" and "Gulabo Sitabo" this year.
Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' is a sci-fi trilogy that also features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. 'Brahmastra' after facing several delays has finally zeroed in on a release date.
The film will now be releasing on December 4, 2020.
