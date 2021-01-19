Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture featuring little Hrithik Roshan on the sets of 'Mr Natwarlal'

Mumbai: Taking a walk down the memory lane, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday reminisced about his first song 'Mere Pas Aao' that he crooned for 1979 comedy-drama 'Mr Natwarlal'.

The 'Don' actor took to Instagram and shared a priceless throwback picture that also sees little Hrithik Roshan.

In the monochromatic photo, Big B is seen seated on a chair as he holds a paper with the lyrics, and is indulged in the music rehearsal. Sporting a 70s look, Senior Bachchan donned a striped full sleeves T-shirt, and bell-bottom pants, while the music production team is also seen in the backdrop.

The picture also shows music director Rajesh Roshan and little Hrithik Roshan as he observes the practice, sitting on a wooden chair with his legs crossed.

Refreshing the memory from past time by sharing the image, the 'Shahenshah' star wrote in the caption, "the first song I sang for film .. 'mere paas aao ..' for Mr Natwarlal .. music rehearsal with Rajesh Roshan, Music Director .." "AND .. all this being overseen by one 'palti maar ke ' little one sitting on the bench ... a certain HRITHIK ROSHAN (along with grinning face with smiling eyes emoji)."