Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic of Jaya Bachchan in Swami Vivekanand's avatar

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday posted a throwback picture of wife Jaya Bachchan on social media, giving us a glimpse of her look from a Bengali film, which didn't see the light of the day.

The 77-year-old actor shared the monochrome throwback photograph on Instagram, which happens to be a character photo of Jaya Bachchan from an old Bengali film 'Dagtar Babu'.

The actor went to further detail the picture and wrote: "Jaya .. in film 'Dagtar Babu' in Bengali playing Vivekanand .. film could not be completed, " the caption read.