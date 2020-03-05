Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic of Jaya Bachchan in Swami Vivekanand's avatar

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday posted a throwback picture of wife Jaya Bachchan on social media, giving us a glimpse of her look from a Bengali film, which didn't see the light of the day.
The 77-year-old actor shared the monochrome throwback photograph on Instagram, which happens to be a character photo of Jaya Bachchan from an old Bengali film 'Dagtar Babu'.
The actor went to further detail the picture and wrote: "Jaya .. in film 'Dagtar Babu' in Bengali playing Vivekanand .. film could not be completed, " the caption read.
In the shared picture, Jaya Bachchan is seen dressed up as Swami Vivekananda, as she poses for the camera.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Big-B is currently gearing up for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
He will also be seen along with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo'.
