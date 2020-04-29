Amitabh Bachchan shares picture wearing a 'bikini' to gain ‘big numbers’ on Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan who has the highest number of followers on Twitter (even more than the Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is concerned about the same not reflecting on his Instagram account. In order to solve his woe, the megastar acted upon a suggestion of sharing a ‘bikini’ post on the photo sharing app.
Hold your horses before you escalate with this. Turns out it’s his version of a two-piece. “Somebody was explaining to me why I was not getting the big numbers on Insta , unlike all the other youngGEN .. he said “ because you can’t put up a pic in a bikini “ !!! And suddenly this one popped up .. not quite a bikini , it’s more ‘bhara hua kini’ .. from my film MAHAAN .. triple role .. and today 37 th year of its release !!”, he captioned the image.
Earlier, Big B revisited the days from "the age of innocence". He took to Instagram and shared a collage that seems to be from photoshoots of his early days in Bollywood, in 1969. The second image comprises photoshoots of seventies or early eighties.
Meanwhile, Bachchan's Marathi film "AB Aani CD" released at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to impact India, due to which theatres had to be shut down. Now, the film is all set for a digital premiere on May 1. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Maharashtra Day.
"AB Aani CD" is a coming-of-age film that follows two playschool friends Amitabh and Vikram who meet almost after 70 years at a birthday party.
On the work front, Big B will next be seen in films like "Chehre", Gulabo Sitabo", Brahmastra" and "Jhund", all of which have been delayed due to the ongoing crisis.
