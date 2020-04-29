Amitabh Bachchan shares picture wearing a 'bikini' to gain ‘big numbers’ on Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan who has the highest number of followers on Twitter (even more than the Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is concerned about the same not reflecting on his Instagram account. In order to solve his woe, the megastar acted upon a suggestion of sharing a ‘bikini’ post on the photo sharing app.

Hold your horses before you escalate with this. Turns out it’s his version of a two-piece. “Somebody was explaining to me why I was not getting the big numbers on Insta , unlike all the other youngGEN .. he said “ because you can’t put up a pic in a bikini “ !!! And suddenly this one popped up .. not quite a bikini , it’s more ‘bhara hua kini’ .. from my film MAHAAN .. triple role .. and today 37 th year of its release !!”, he captioned the image.