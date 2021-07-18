Amitabh Bachchan shares pic from 'Reshma Aur Shera' look test; fans say 'aap toh Sonu Sood lag rahe'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared a picture from his look test for his 1971 film 'Reshma Aur Shera'.

In the photo, Bachchan can be seen sporting a traditional Rajasthani outfit comprising a pagari (turban), a kurta, studs and a neckpiece.

"My look test for film 'Reshma Aur Shera'... 1969 ... I actually got selected!" he wrote in the caption.

The 78-year-old actor played the role of Sunil Dutt's character Shera's brother in the film. Produced and directed by Dutt, the film featured him and Waheeda Rehman in the lead roles alongside Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Ranjeet, and Amrish Puri.