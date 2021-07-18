Amitabh Bachchan shares pic from 'Reshma Aur Shera' look test; fans say 'aap toh Sonu Sood lag rahe'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared a picture from his look test for his 1971 film 'Reshma Aur Shera'.
In the photo, Bachchan can be seen sporting a traditional Rajasthani outfit comprising a pagari (turban), a kurta, studs and a neckpiece.
"My look test for film 'Reshma Aur Shera'... 1969 ... I actually got selected!" he wrote in the caption.
The 78-year-old actor played the role of Sunil Dutt's character Shera's brother in the film. Produced and directed by Dutt, the film featured him and Waheeda Rehman in the lead roles alongside Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Ranjeet, and Amrish Puri.
Moments after he shared the photo, fans and B-Town celebs, including Sonu Sood and Ranveer Singh, dropped heart emojis.
Interestingly, many netizens pointed out that Big B looked like actor Sonu Sood.
"You look like Sonu Sood," a user commented.
"Who thought its Sonu Sood at first glance," another user wrote.
A fan commented, "Maine toh pehle sonu sood hi samjha tha."
"Seriously. For a moment I thought it was Sonu Sood only," read a comment on the post.
Big B, who has over 27 million followers on Instagram, often shares throwback pictures from the days gone by. He is an avid social media user and also posts updates from his day-to-day life.
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in 'Bramhastra', 'Jhund', 'Chehre', MayDay' and in the remake of the Hollywood film 'The Intern'.
He will also be seen in an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
