Amitabh Bachchan shares his theory of 'Amar Akbar Anthony' crossing collections of 'Bahubali 2'

As the 1977 comedy-drama 'Amar Akbar Anthony' clocks 43 years of its release, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday took a walk down the memory lane and shared some treasured memories via throwback pictures from the movie, and its shoot.

Big B put out some monochromatic pictures from the movie on Twitter, along with the cast and crew of the film. He also shared an intriguing poster that noted the title of the songs in the movie that are major hits of the time.

Noting the collection of the film, the 'Don' star compared the collection of the multi-starrer flick with the earnings of the action-drama 'Bahubali 2'. He tweeted, "43 YEARS .. !!! .. 'Amar Akbar Anthony' is estimated to have made Rs 7.25 crore in those days. Inflation-adjusted, it crosses the collections of Bahubali 2--The Conclusion today!"