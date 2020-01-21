Amitabh Bachchan shares father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's reaction to his first book

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's day was filled with activities related to his upcoming release 'Jhund's promotion, but he still found time at the end of the day to remember his father.

He wrote," My grandmother used to say that once a day Saraswati herself speaks through the tongue of a person." He wrote about his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's reaction to the criticism of his first book following its publication: "The book was criticised severely, today will I call it an exaggeration. The poet should have been encouraged, even faith needs encouragement." Ahead of the movie's release, it seemed as if he was looking to boost his own confidence through the post.