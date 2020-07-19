Amitabh Bachchan shares family photo with Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya; says 'We hear your prayers'

Meanwhile, Amitabh has been reflecting back on his life, decisions and the consequences of his decisions, as he recovers from the novel coronavirus in the Covid ward of a hospital here.

In a blog post, Big B had shared a few lines by his father, late poet Harivanshrai Bachchan, and mentioned how all the time that he has on his hands right now has led him to reflect on his past decisions.

"In the rush of life, when did I ever get the time to, to sit somewhere, for a while and to think .. that what I did, what I said and what I believed in .. what was good in that and what bad ..now I get the time," he had written.

".. and in these moments doth the mind trace back events words, incidents as vividly as one can ever imagine .. distinct, precise, specific and with the clarity of its occurrence .. and you wonder .. wonder what transpired as a result of it .. and you wonder whether it should or could have been done differently ... but wonder as much you may .. fated decisions remain fated."