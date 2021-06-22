Amitabh Bachchan shares an interesting backstory to his knotted blue shirt look in 'Deewar'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has given a plethora of superhit films in his over five-decade-long career. Apart from his spectacular performances, Big B is also known for some of his unforgettable looks in his films.
One of the most loved performances of Bachchan is from Yash Chopra's film 'Deewar'. Even after 46 years of its release, the film continues to be one of Amitabh Bachchan's classics.
On Monday, Bachchan, who often shares BTS pictures and anecdotes from his movies, took to Instagram to reveal a piece of trivia about 'Deewar', particularly his look.
In the film, he wore a blue shirt that was knotted at the bottom, and revealed that the decision was one made out of necessity.
In the caption of his post, Bachchan revealed the shirt was by mistake made so long that he had to knot it up. He added that there was no time to replace the shirt hence the team improvised.
"Those were the days my friend.. and the knotted shirt.. it has a story.. first day of shoot.. shot ready.. camera about to roll.. and the discovery that the shirt has been made too long - beyond the knees.. director could not wait for another shirt or a replaced actor.. so tied it up in a knot and," Bachchan wrote.
'Deewar' was released in January, 1975. It was written by Salim-Javed. The film also starred Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Nirupa Roy and Parveen Babi.
Meanwhile, months after his successful eye surgery and a long wait due to rising COVID-19 cases, Bachchan resumed work earlier this month.
He will next star in Rumi Jaffrey's 'Chehre' co-starring Emraan Hashmi. Bachchan will also feature in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
The veteran star recently announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone-starrer 'The Intern'. He has replaced late actor Rishi Kapoor who was earlier supposed to play the role. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit movie of the same name, which starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.
Big B also has films like 'Jhund', 'Goodbye', 'May Day', and several others in the pipeline.