Amitabh Bachchan shares an interesting backstory to his knotted blue shirt look in 'Deewar'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has given a plethora of superhit films in his over five-decade-long career. Apart from his spectacular performances, Big B is also known for some of his unforgettable looks in his films.

One of the most loved performances of Bachchan is from Yash Chopra's film 'Deewar'. Even after 46 years of its release, the film continues to be one of Amitabh Bachchan's classics.

On Monday, Bachchan, who often shares BTS pictures and anecdotes from his movies, took to Instagram to reveal a piece of trivia about 'Deewar', particularly his look.

In the film, he wore a blue shirt that was knotted at the bottom, and revealed that the decision was one made out of necessity.