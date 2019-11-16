Amitabh Bachchan shares an adorable throwback pic of Abhishek and Shweta twinning as toddlers

It seems Amitabh Bachchan is really missing the childhood of their grown-up kids Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan. Yesterday Big B shared a emotional letter from Abhishek which he wrote as a kid many years ago and today the actor again shared Shweta and Abhishek's childhood picture.
Bachchan sir took to Twitter and shared an adorable monochrome picture of Shweta and Abhishek with the caption,"The innocence of the child is what gives us the reason and the opportunity to make them, what they are .. Shweta and Abhishek .. in their prime .. !!"
With a cute smile on their faces, Shweta and Abhishek seem to clad in their identical night suits and made for an adorable sibling duo. Big B surely seemed amused by the photo of little Abhishek holding on to his sister’s hand while she smiles and poses for a photo.
On work front, Big B has shot for the last episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and will be seen in Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. It is slated to release in 2020.
