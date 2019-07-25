Amitabh Bachchan shares a 'word of caution' on social media to his fans

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared his words of wisdom about social media as even light hearted words can be controversial on it.

"Social Media is being recognised as the new power, and in some intellectual quarters, the fifth estate. Media being the fourth, after the known three. But. A word of caution on what you express, because even 'lighthearted' is controversial now," Amitabh, an avid social media user, tweeted late on Wednesday.