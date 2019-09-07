Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and more hail ISRO team for Chandrayaan-2

Mumbai: There is always hurdles in the path to victory and the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which suffered a last minute setback, doesn't "tantamount to failure", said members of the film fraternity, after ISRO lost communication with its moon lander early Saturday morning.
The communication from the lander, Vikram, to ground station was lost during its powered descent to the lunar surface in the early hours and data is being analysed, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.
Prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Hassan, offered words of encouragement to ISRO scientists and hailed them for the mission.
The 1,471-kg lander of Chandrayaan-2 -- first Indian mission to explore the lunar terrain with home-grown technology -- is named Vikram after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space programme.
The lander was designed to execute a soft landing on the lunar surface, and to function for one lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 earth days.
Haasan said Chandrayaan-2 mission does not "tantamount to failure" and added that country will soon succeed in its endeavours to reach Moon.
Akshay Kumar said that in science, success is not always guaranteed but one should keep moving ahead.
Filmmaker Karan Johar said, "Salute and applaud the incredible endeavours of @isro !!!! So proud of everything they continue to do... So proud to be part of a nation that has the most genius minds..."
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, "Only the connection is broken, not the resolve, the courage is still high. I am sure that we will surely get success. @isro We are proud of our scientists. Just move on."
Actor Taapsee Pannu hailed the ISRO team as the country's "hero".
Actors Farhan Akhtar, Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal also lauded the ISRO for its efforts while complimenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for boosting the morale of the scientists.
Paresh said, "The compassionate and assuring and encouraging fatherly hug to ISRO scientists is etched forever on the heart and mind of India. Thanks narendramodi ji for making us feel safe."
Anupam hailed PM Modi's speech as one of the most "inspirational speeches ever".
BJP MP and actor Sunny Deol said, "Lost Communication but not hope. We are proud of you ISRO.. #Chandrayaan2"
Actor Anil Kapoor said Chandrayaan-2 will forever remain a "remarkable achievement".
Emraan Hashmi tweeted, "In times when social media only brags about strengths and successes its important to teach the next gen about weaknesses and failures. If you learn from defeat you haven't really lost. Proud of #ISRO."
