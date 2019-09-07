Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and more hail ISRO team for Chandrayaan-2

Mumbai: There is always hurdles in the path to victory and the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which suffered a last minute setback, doesn't "tantamount to failure", said members of the film fraternity, after ISRO lost communication with its moon lander early Saturday morning.

The communication from the lander, Vikram, to ground station was lost during its powered descent to the lunar surface in the early hours and data is being analysed, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

Prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Hassan, offered words of encouragement to ISRO scientists and hailed them for the mission.