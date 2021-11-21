Amitabh Bachchan sends legal notice to pan masala brand after terminating contract - Here's why

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has sent a legal notice to a pan masala brand that has continued to air ads featuring him despite termination of contract.

Last month, Big B stepped down as the face of a pan masala brand and said he has returned the money he received for promoting it.

The 79-year-old actor had faced backlash for featuring in an advertisement of a paan masala brand. Several fans of the screen icon had expressed their displeasure over the actor's decision.

Now, according to several media reports, a legal notice has been sent to Kamala Pasand to stop broadcasting the TV commercials with Big B as it was noticed that despite termination of the endorsement agreement, the brand continued airing the ad.

A blog post, addressed by "the office of Mr Amitabh Bachchan", had informed in October that he is no longer associated with the promotions.

ALSO READ Read on to know the common link between Supriya Pathak and Amitabh Bachchan!

"A few days after the commercial was aired, Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week. Upon checking why this sudden move - it was revealed that when Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn't aware that it falls under surrogate advertising.

"Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion," the post had read.

In September 2021, the National Organization for Tobacco Eradication (NOTE), an NGO, had also appealed to Bachchan to not be part of advertisements that promote paan masala brands.

In an open letter, NOTE president Dr Shekhar Salkar had said that the actor should withdraw from "surrogate" paan masala advertisements and support the cause of the anti-tobacco movement.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 11:35 AM IST