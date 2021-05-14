Amitabh Bachchan sends 10 ventilators to BMC, orders 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland amid COVID-19 crisis

He expressed his gratitude to the government of Poland, the Mayor of the City of Wroclaw, the Ambassador of India at Warsaw and the LOT Polish Airlines for their support in the procurement of oxygen concentrators.

"The general call from the places that were in need of help had been for the urgent need of oxygen concentrators. These are and were difficult to procure. When I was not getting any immediate source to acquire them, my friend and the Indian Consul in Wroclaw stepped forward.

"He at first realising the situation that we were facing was sending a portable O2 concentrator for my personal emergency use, but I dissuaded him. When he insisted I said if you do send it to me I shall donate it to any institute that was in immediate need," he said.

Bachchan said the Indian Consul in Wroclaw recommended him with the name and details of a Polish Company that manufactures oxygen concentrators and he decided to place an order for 50 units, which will be shipped out on May 15.

"This is most humbling and filled with the true spirit of coming together and demonstrating by extending a helping hand for humanity and for those that suffer," he said, adding that he will be buying another 50 oxygen concentrators and donating them to a hospital.