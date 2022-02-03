Amitabh Bachchan sells his parents' house in Delhi for Rs 23 crore: Reports

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly sold his parents' house in Delhi.

If reports are to be believed, Big B's parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bacchan once resided there.

The house is named Sopaan and is registered under his mother's name. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan sold the house located in Gulmohar Park in South Delhi for Rs 23 crore.

The house was reportedly purchased by Avni Bader, the CEO of Nezone group of companies, who has known Amitabh and his family for nearly 35 years. Avni Bader also resides close to the property.

The property is said to be spread across 418.05 square meters and the deal was closed on December 7 last year.

Reportedly, new owners will demolish the house as the structure is old. They will reconstruct it as per their requirements.

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan lives with his family in Mumbai's Juhu area in Jalsa. He has multiple properties in Mumbai including Janak, which he uses as his office, the bungalow Prateeksha and Vatsa. Reportedly, he also owns an ancestral home in Allahabad and a villa in Dubai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in 'Jhund' which is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 4. He has other films like 'Brahmastra', Hindi remake of 'The Intern', and 'Runway 34' in the pipeline.

