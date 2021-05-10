Amitabh Bachchan secretly donates Rs 2 crore for COVID-19 Care Centre at Delhi Gurdwara

The Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID Care Centre at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in central Delhi is starting operations from today afternoon with 300 beds.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, said 100 more beds will become available on Tuesday.
"The COVID care centre is being managed by 50 doctors from the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. They will be supported by a team of 150 nurses and ward boys," he said.
All beds have oxygen supply. The facility has a backup of 150 D-type cylinders. It has all essential drugs, including Remdesivir and Fabiflu, used in the treatment of COVID-19, Sirsa said.
"Patients who need up to 20 litres per minute of oxygen can be treated here," he said, adding that treatment, ambulance service and food will be completely free.
Sirsa also said that Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 2 crore for the centre.
On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan hared a mini glimpse from the Vax Live event on his social media where he could be seen requesting the world to help India in fighting the deadly wave of coronavirus.
The 78-year-actor was part of the Vax Live global event which was all about the coronavirus.
In the video, which he shared on his Twitter handle, the veteran actor urged global citizens to rise and help India in fighting the deadly second wave of COVID-19. The event also emphasised the importance of vaccination.
Along with sharing the video, Bachchan also tweeted "Privileged to be a part of the concert .. and the fight for India .."
The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.
In Bollywood also an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.
On work front, Big B will return to the small screen with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13’.
Besides that, he will be seen in the Indian adaptation of 'The Intern' opposite Deepika Padukone. He also has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline.
