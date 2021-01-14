Amitabh Bachchan reveals what connects Virat-Anushka's baby girl to cricket

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli on Monday announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl. Kohli, who shared the news on Twitter, said both the baby and Sharma were healthy.
"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes.
"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli said in a statement.
Former cricketer RP Singh, badminton ace Saina Nehwal, and actors Angad Bedi and Rakul Preet Singh were among the first to congratulate the couple on becoming parents.
However, it was veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s deduction on cricketers and their children has left the internet amused.
Big B shared an image on Twitter, which appears to be a forward that has a list of Indian cricketers who have daughters. The actor wrote, "T 3782 - An input from Ef laksh ~ "... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain?"
Meanwhile, Virushka has now written a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, urging them to respect their daughter's privacy.
Expressing their gratitude, Sharma and Kohli said they are thankful for all the love being showered on them.
"As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support," the couple said in the statement.
They further assured paparazzi they will share the "content" at the right time.
"While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," they said.
Sharma and Kohli, both 32, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.
The couple first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.
Sharma announced her pregnancy in August last year.
