Amitabh Bachchan reveals what connects Virat-Anushka's baby girl to cricket

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli on Monday announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl. Kohli, who shared the news on Twitter, said both the baby and Sharma were healthy.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes.

"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli said in a statement.

Former cricketer RP Singh, badminton ace Saina Nehwal, and actors Angad Bedi and Rakul Preet Singh were among the first to congratulate the couple on becoming parents.

However, it was veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s deduction on cricketers and their children has left the internet amused.

Big B shared an image on Twitter, which appears to be a forward that has a list of Indian cricketers who have daughters. The actor wrote, "T 3782 - An input from Ef laksh ~ "... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain?"