Amitabh Bachchan reveals he is facing water supply issue at home, shares ordeal in his blog

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is busy promoting his film 'Chehre', recently revealed in his blog that things have been hectic for him lately.

Big B is also also shooting for the ongoing season of one of the most popular quiz shows 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Taking to his blog, Big B also revealed that he is facing water supply issues at his home.

"Its been a labour .. and may be by the end of tomorrow, there should be some results .. it shall be used, but lets see .. my delay today was a tired body .. so went in early for the KBC shoot was early than earlier .. so have been up since 6 .. ONLY to find the water has stopped in the home system," he wrote

"So as the system starts again, am getting time to connect .. .. will see for another 5 and then off to work as is and get ready in Vanity ..oh dear , such a bother .. sorry to include you in all this domestic issue .. but ..OK .. am off .. a bit of a trying DAY today," he added.

From updating about his life to sharing his opinion with the world, Bachchan connects with his fans everyday through his blog. He penned his first blog post on April 17, 2008.

Meanwhile, on the work front, his film 'Chehre' released today (August 27). Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'souza and Rhea Chakraborty.

The film was scheduled for worldwide release in July 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big B will also be seen in films like 'Brahmastra' and 'Goodbye' among others.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 03:46 PM IST