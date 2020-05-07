Amitabh Bachchan remembers Rabindranath Tagore on his 159th birth anniversary

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Indian poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore, megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid his tributes to the legend.

Bachchan took to Twitter and posted a picture of the literature laureate and wrote, "Greetings on this day the Birth Anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore." "Poet, writer, philosopher, creator of educational institutions, of eminence .. writer of the National Anthem .. shat shat naman (my tribute)," his tweet further read.