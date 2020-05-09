Amitabh Bachchan remembers how kids still call him 'Bhoothnath' uncle as his horror-comedy clocks 12 years

As his much-loved horror-comedy flick 'Bhoothnath' clocked in 12 years on Saturday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday remembered how kids still call him 'Bhoothnath' uncle.

The 77-year-old actor who is quite active on social media took to Instagram to post a couple of stills from the film and penned down a caption dedicated to the film.

"12 years of BHOOTNATH .. kids still call me Bhoothnath Uncle .. but someone just discovered something amazing," he wrote in the caption.