Amitabh Bachchan recalls his bus rides with good looking college-going girls in Delhi

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recalled his bus ride days in Delhi with "good looking college-going ladies" when he was just a student.

"I used to live near Teen Murti and take a bus for my daily commute to college. This bus used to go around the parliament and CP (Connaught Place) and further leave me at my university," Amitabh said.

"Through this route, especially from CP, a lot of good looking college-going ladies from IP College, Miranda House, used to take this bus. So we used to eagerly wait for the stop to arrive faster and wait for beautiful ladies to get in," he said during the shoot of "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

Hearing this, the studio audience was in splits.

He shared: "After many years, once I graduated from the university and was employed, I met one of the beautiful ladies who used to travel in my bus. Turns out that she had an interesting tale to tell me.

"She said 'when you used to study in the university, and take the bus, we used to eagerly wait for the bus hoping to catch a glimpse of you'! And the story gets better after this… she said, she used to wait at the bus stop every day with a friend and a fellow student whose name was Pran. And each time the bus came, there was only one thought that crossed her mind - Pran (her friend) jaaye par Bachchan na jaaye!"