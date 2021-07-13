Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's first look from 'Goodbye' leaked on social media; see pic

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Rashmika Mandanna's picture from the sets of their upcoming film 'Goodbye' has been leaked on social media and is now going viral. The film also features Neena Gupta.

Big B and Rashmika's viral picture was first shared by a fan page on Instagram.

In the picture, the lead actors can be seen gearing up for their shot.

Bachchan can be seen dressed in a bandhgala kurta and pyjama. He is seen sporting a white stubble and salt-and-pepper hair. On the other hand, Rashmika is seen dressed casually.

Rashmika plays Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in the film.

Here's the picture: