Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's first look from 'Goodbye' leaked on social media; see pic

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Rashmika Mandanna's picture from the sets of their upcoming film 'Goodbye' has been leaked on social media and is now going viral. The film also features Neena Gupta.
Big B and Rashmika's viral picture was first shared by a fan page on Instagram.
In the picture, the lead actors can be seen gearing up for their shot.
Bachchan can be seen dressed in a bandhgala kurta and pyjama. He is seen sporting a white stubble and salt-and-pepper hair. On the other hand, Rashmika is seen dressed casually.
Rashmika plays Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in the film.
Here's the picture:
'Goodbye' is directed by Vikas Bahl, who is known for helming successful projects like 'Super 30' and 'Queen'.
Meanwhile, Big B, who is quite active on social media platforms, often shares pictures from the sets of the film.
Recently, Rashmika shared an interesting anecdote about her parents' reaction when she told them about working with Big B. "When my parents got to know that I will be starring opposite Bachchan sir in Goodbye, they almost couldn't believe it," the actor said in an interview.
She further revealed, "My parents are huge fans of Sir and while growing up, and have watched so many of his films and they were so excited for me! They treated me like how a teacher teaches a student — 'Do a good job, be attentive and learn my lines well, they said."
This is Rashmika's second Bollywood movie. She will also be seen in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Mission Majnu'.
On the other hand, Amitabh Bcahchan will be seen in 'Bramhastra', 'Jhund', 'Chehre', MayDay' among others.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)