Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's sci-fi drama goes on floors

Not only in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film 'The Intern' but actors Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will also be seen sharing screen space in 'K'.

Being directed by Nag Ashwin, 'K' is touted as a sci-fi drama, which also features actor Prabhas.

On Saturday, Big B took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of Prabhas holding the clapboard from the sets of the film.

"...for the Mahurat shot of Project K....what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the country and the world with Bahubali," he wrote.