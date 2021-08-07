'Amitabh Bachchan played Anthony without being Christian': 'Mary Kom' director Omung Kumar defends Priyanka Chopra's casting

Filmmaker Omung Kumar, who directed sports biopic 'Mary Kom', recently defended the casting of actress Priyanka Chopra in the title role amid criticism.

The film was in the news recently for not representing northeastern faces in lead roles. The casting of the film had also invited backlash during its release.

In an interview with ETimes, Omung Kumar cited historical examples and claimed that, in the film, he has 'promoted Manipur the way no one else has'.

He said that an actor can mould themselves into any character and that’s what Priyanka Chopra did beautifully. He added that it was one of the reasons why the film was so effective.

The filmmaker also asserted that most of his other characters in the film were played by Manipuri actors.