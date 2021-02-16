Vasant Panchami: Amitabh Bachchan performs Saraswati Puja ceremony with family; see pics

Big B is currently busy with his upcoming film MayDay, which is pitched as an edge-of-the-seat drama. The film reunites him with Ajay Devgn, who have worked together in Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha and Hindustan Ki Kasam. The film also has Rakul Preet Singh in the cast. Devgn also produces and directs the film, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh.

The 78-year-old Bachchan has a busy year ahead. His date diary is packed with schedules for Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Rumi Jafry's Chehre co-starring Emraan Hashmi, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra that also features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Big B also has an untitled film coming up with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.