Amitabh Bachchan participates in Green India challenge, plants sapling in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Tuesday, participated in the Green India challenge by planting a sapling in the Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Big B praised the efforts of Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, who made a call to encourage at least three persons to plant trees as part of the Green India challenge- which stepped into its four years recently.

While appreciating the efforts taken by the Rajya Sabha MP, the 78-year-old star said it will surely prove to be beneficial for the future generation.

The plantation programme was held at Ramoji Film City in the presence of actor Nagarjuna, producer Aswani Dutt, Film City MD Vijayeswari.