Amitabh Bachchan on 15 years of 'Bunty Aur Babli': 'Was my first film with Abhishek, such fun'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday fondly remembered 15 years of the hit "Bunty Aur Babli", which marked his first on-screen outing with actor, son Abhishek Bachchan.

Directed by Shaad Ali, the 2005 film featured Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan as con artiste partners-in-crime while Amitabh Bachchan played a cop on a mission to catch them.

The crime comedy also featured actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who would marry Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, in a special appearance in the chartbuster track, "Kajra Re".

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a poster of the film, along with a picture from a stage show with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

"15 years... 'Bunty Aur Babli'. My first film with Abhishek. Such fun and what a team! And 'kajaraare' on all our stage shows, yoo hooo!" the 77-year-old actor wrote.