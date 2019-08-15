Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol and other B-town celebs extend wishes on 73rd Independence Day

New Delhi: As the entire nation celebrates the spirit of patriotism on 73rd Independence Day, scores of Bollywood celebrities expressed their love for the country.

Calling India one of the greatest nations in the world, Anupam Kher urged fellow citizens to stay united and take India to greater heights.

"Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians all over the world. Ours is one of the greatest nations in the world. Let us stay united and take our country to greater heights," he tweeted.

He also posted a video of himself saying, "72 years ago our ancestors and freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to get us free. This year our freedom is complete. Now, our country extends from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is a truth now. I am a Kashmiri Pandit. We have suffered a lot. For years, we have lived as a refugee in our own country. Now the time has come to forget everything and move forward."