Amitabh Bachchan is in awe of Ranbir Kapoor's 'then and now' pictures

A day after terming Ranbir Kapoor as one of his "favourites," megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared a then and now picture with his 'Brahmastra' co-star.

Bachchan took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of himself with Shashi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor along with a recent picture with the 'Tamasha' actor from the sets of 'Brahmastra'.

"THEN and NOW .. RANBIR'S big curious eyes from AJOOBA's sets with me and Shashi ji, and now brazen strong RANBIR, on the sets of 'Brahmastra'!! 1990 to 2020.. The time has its own dimensions," Bachchan tweeted along with the picture.