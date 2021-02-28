Amitabh Bachchan hints at undergoing surgery

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared that he has a "medical condition" for which he needs to undergo a surgery.

It is unclear if the medical procedure is complete.

In a one-line, cryptic message on his personal blog, the 78-year-old actor gave an update to his fans and followers.

"medical condition .. surgery .. can't write (sic)" Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Saturday.

The actor recently shared the details about the projects his family members -- wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan -- were currently working on.

Amitabh Bachchan had also said he would soon start shooting for filmmaker Vikas Bahl's next.

The screen icon was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo", which had a digital premiere last year in the wake of the coronavirus-induced shutdown.