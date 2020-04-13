Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and other B-town celebs extend Vaisakhi greetings

B-town celebs on Monday extended Vaisakhi greetings and urged people to celebrate the festival at home amid the 21-day government-imposed lockdown in view of coronavirus spread.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from one of his movies where he is seen dressed up in a white dress up sporting a traditional Kurta Pyjama with a black embellished waistcoat while he dances in front of the background dancers.