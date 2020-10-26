Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Veteran actor gets a routine check-up

Two months after Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recovered from COVID-19, he visited the Nanavati hospital on Saturday.

According to FPJ sources, the 78-year-old was at the hospital for a routine check-up.

Earlier today, Big B shared on social media that the City Council of Wroclaw, Poland, has named a square after Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, as a tribute to the late poet.

"The City Council of the City of Wroclaw, Poland has decided to name a Square after my Father .. there could not have been a more apt blessing on Dushhera than this .. a moment of extreme pride for the family, for the Indian community in Wroclaw .. and India .. JAI HIND," wrote the actor.