Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Veteran actor gets a routine check-up

Two months after Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recovered from COVID-19, he visited the Nanavati hospital on Saturday.
According to FPJ sources, the 78-year-old was at the hospital for a routine check-up.
Earlier today, Big B shared on social media that the City Council of Wroclaw, Poland, has named a square after Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, as a tribute to the late poet.
"The City Council of the City of Wroclaw, Poland has decided to name a Square after my Father .. there could not have been a more apt blessing on Dushhera than this .. a moment of extreme pride for the family, for the Indian community in Wroclaw .. and India .. JAI HIND," wrote the actor.
On work front, senior Bachchan is currently hosting the season 12 of "Kaun Banega Crorepati".
Among film projects lined up is Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.
He will also be seen in Nagraj Manjule's sports film "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer psychological suspense drama "Chehre", and Nag Ashwin's untitled multilingual project with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)