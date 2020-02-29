Amitabh Bachchan has a new name for Apple's airpods and it's better than the original

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, is not just a prolific actor, but also a typical boomer in the era of millennials. Certainly we don’t expect a senior of his calibre to be well versed with today’s technology, he has made a skilful attempt to stay put with his blogging and serial tweeting.
Amitabh, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir Kapoor, shared how the latter got him hooked onto Apple’s airpods. However, Big B has christened them to suit his own vocab. He tweeted, “he teaches and sets up for me the sound ear plugs .. they sound good .. good riddance of the wires and cables .. !!”
On a side note, as much as Amitabh loves his new gadgets, he might remember the chords when he drops his phone and there’s nothing to avoid the mishap.
Earlier, Amitabh shared a few pictures from the sets, showing Ranbir sitting on two chairs while Amitabh is seen sitting on four. Big B's tweet suggests he needs for of himself to keep up with Ranbir's talent.
“work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites .. I need 4 of those chair emoji (chairs) to keep up with his enormous talent...!" Amitabh captioned the image.
He also shared a throwback picture of himself with Shashi Kapoor and baby Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of 'Ajooba'. "THEN and NOW .. RANBIR'S big curious eyes from AJOOBA's sets with me and Shashi ji, and now brazen strong RANBIR, on the sets of 'Brahmastra'!! 1990 to 2020.. The time has its own dimensions," Bachchan tweeted along with the picture.
‘Brahmastra: Part One’ is set to release in five Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
