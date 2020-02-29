Amitabh Bachchan has a new name for Apple's airpods and it's better than the original

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, is not just a prolific actor, but also a typical boomer in the era of millennials. Certainly we don’t expect a senior of his calibre to be well versed with today’s technology, he has made a skilful attempt to stay put with his blogging and serial tweeting.

Amitabh, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir Kapoor, shared how the latter got him hooked onto Apple’s airpods. However, Big B has christened them to suit his own vocab. He tweeted, “he teaches and sets up for me the sound ear plugs .. they sound good .. good riddance of the wires and cables .. !!”