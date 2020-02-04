Amitabh Bachchan has a hilarious take on this picture shared by Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor on Tuesday shared the viral picture of sun's surface and Amitabh Bachchan had a hilarious response to the tweet.
Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who ranks as one of the avid Twitter users in India, often shares funny tweets. Adding yet another tweet to the edition, Big B has weighed in on the viral picture of the sun's surface.
The 'most detailed picture' of the sun's surface was released by the National Science Foundation and has been going viral on the internet. 'Zoya Factor' actress Sonam Kapoor shared the viral picture and wrote,"It’s amazing how much science and technology has helped us learn about objects that are light years away!"
Big B's response to the picture has left Twitter ROFL. Amitabh wrote, ".. looks like 'chikki' ka close up .. Lonavala wali 'chikki' !!!"
Here's Amitabh Bachchan's bone-tickling post:
Amitabh's response to the tweet even made Sonam laugh, the actress commented, "Hahahahaha yummy..."
The actor who will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' was among the other stars who attended Armaan Jain's wedding. Amitabh was accompanied by his wife Jaya, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek and Aaradhya.
On the work front, Amitabh Bachcahn has as plenty of movies in his kitty. He will be seen in "Brahmastra", "Chehre" and "Gulabo Sitabo" this year.
Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' is a sci-fi triology that also features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. 'Brahmastra' after facing several delays has finally zeroed in on a release date. The film will now be releasing on December 4, 2020, in 5 Indian languages.
