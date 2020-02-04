Amitabh Bachchan has a hilarious take on this picture shared by Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor on Tuesday shared the viral picture of sun's surface and Amitabh Bachchan had a hilarious response to the tweet.

Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who ranks as one of the avid Twitter users in India, often shares funny tweets. Adding yet another tweet to the edition, Big B has weighed in on the viral picture of the sun's surface.

The 'most detailed picture' of the sun's surface was released by the National Science Foundation and has been going viral on the internet. 'Zoya Factor' actress Sonam Kapoor shared the viral picture and wrote,"It’s amazing how much science and technology has helped us learn about objects that are light years away!"

Big B's response to the picture has left Twitter ROFL. Amitabh wrote, ".. looks like 'chikki' ka close up .. Lonavala wali 'chikki' !!!"

Here's Amitabh Bachchan's bone-tickling post: