Amitabh Bachchan grooves to the tune of real 'Gully Boy' Naezy

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday, a 12-hour Swasthagraha was initiated to make India not just cleaner but healthier. Campaign Ambassador Amitabh Bachchan hosted discussions with several panelists who spoke about cleanliness and health in our country.

Rapper Naezy composed the Anthem for Banega Swasth India which talked about cleanliness and especially the message of washing one’s hands regularly. Yesterday at the Live Swasthagraha at YRF, Mumbai, Naezy got the opportunity to see Living Legend Mr. Amitabh Bachchan groove to his tunes. It was a very surreal moment for Naezy as he has been a big fan of the Big B since his early days.