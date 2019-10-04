Amitabh Bachchan grooves to the tune of real 'Gully Boy' Naezy

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday, a 12-hour Swasthagraha was initiated to make India not just cleaner but healthier. Campaign Ambassador Amitabh Bachchan hosted discussions with several panelists who spoke about cleanliness and health in our country.
Rapper Naezy composed the Anthem for Banega Swasth India which talked about cleanliness and especially the message of washing one’s hands regularly. Yesterday at the Live Swasthagraha at YRF, Mumbai, Naezy got the opportunity to see Living Legend Mr. Amitabh Bachchan groove to his tunes. It was a very surreal moment for Naezy as he has been a big fan of the Big B since his early days.
Sidharth Malhotra who made his presence felt at the event said, “The matter of health is different for different people. I look at my body as the best machine in the world which works well and can heal itself. We fuel it with proper food and nutrition. You don’t need to spend too much time in the gym but you need to remain active. Do not remain stuck to your mobiles and other screens. Go out and detox from your devices.”
