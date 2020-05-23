Amitabh Bachchan gets trolled for not knowing who Carry Minati is, says 'Ok got the answer'

The comment didn't go down well with Carry Minati's fans and they brutally trolled the actor for not knowing who he is. A user wrote, "sir jiske followers apke bete n apke grandson se zada h. jiski youtube pe most liked indian🇮🇳 video h n agar iski ek video delete nhi hoti toh worldwide sabse liked video hoti ye hai @carryminati akele ne duniya hiladi."

Another commented, "carry you tube ka big b hai sir ji."

Amitabh Bachchan responded to the comments saying, "Ok got the answer."

For the unnversed, Carry Minati is YouTube's legendary roaster, who enjoys over 18.9 million subscribers on the video streaming platform. His real name is Ajey Nagar. The 20-year-old hails from Faridabad and creates content like roast videos, live streams, gaming videos and more. The Youtube sensation rose to fame after his epic roast videos about 'Bigg Boss', Dhinchak Pooja and Deepak Kalal went viral. He's one of the first Indian YouTuber's who started the trend of roasting and reacting to other viral videos on the internet. He's been in the news for his Youtube vs Tiktok video.