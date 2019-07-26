Amitabh Bachchan faces 'withdrawal symptoms' with 'Gulabo Sitabo' wrap

Washington D.C.: Almost a month after he began shooting for his upcoming project 'Gulabo Sitabo' in Lucknow, Amitabh Bachchan is dealing with 'withdrawal symptoms' as the movie schedule wrap nears its completion.

The actor commenced shooting for the film in Lucknow in June where he will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and as the shoot inches closer to its completion, Big B already seems to be in the 'vision of KBC' as his next project, he shared on Twitter.

"T 3237 - Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion .. happens all the time .. and the next work schedule begins to take over ..