Amitabh Bachchan expresses nervousness as he begins filming for Ajay Devgn- directorial 'Mayday'

New Delhi [India]: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed feelings of nervousness and apprehension as he commenced shooting for Ajay Devgn directorial venture 'Mayday'.

The 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood took to Instagram to share a picture of him and expressed that he still experiences feelings of fear and 'constant apprehension' whenever he begins filming for a new project.

He wrote, "Dear Lord .. these first days on new films are always such a nightmare .. Petrified and in constant apprehension. Wondering what shall happen and if it happens will it be acceptable and passed ... Want to run away and hide."

In the picture, Big B can be seen coming out of a car, wearing a white sweatshirt paired along with black pants.