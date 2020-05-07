Amitabh Bachchan explains how his family celebrated granddaughter Navya's graduation day amid lockdown

New Delhi: "Such a positive happy attitude," legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan says for granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who on Wednesday completed her graduation.

Taking it to Twitter, the 'Sholay' actor shared the information that his granddaughter has completed her graduation from the college in New York.

However, he also explained that due to coronavirus, the travelling and also the graduation ceremony has been cancelled.

"But she wanted to wear gown & cap, staff stitched impromptu gown & cap took pictures at home to celebrate occasion .. such a positive happy attitude," the 77-year-old actor tweeted.

He shared a lovely slow-motion video of his grand-daughter and also in another post shared some pictures of Navya in her graduation "impromptu gown and cap," posing along with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda.