Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's 'Chehre' to release in theatres on THIS date in August

"Chehre", starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, will arrive in cinema halls worldwide on August 27, the producers announced on Thursday.

The mystery thriller is directed by Rumy Jafry, and backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

"Chehre" was earlier scheduled to be released in July 2020 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was later set to bow out on April 30 but was again postponed in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

"The team had taken great efforts and we always thought that 'Chehre' deserved a theatrical release. We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens," Pandit said in a statement.

Theatres in most parts of the country including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have resumed operations. Maharashtra and few other states are yet to receive consent for the reopening of theatres.

Jafry said the film deserves a theatrical release and he is thrilled it is finally arriving in movie halls.

"We are excited that our film is getting a theatrical release because the way it is shot and the efforts we have taken in terms of the production and post-production can only be experienced in the cinema halls. Also, I assure the audience that it will be beyond satisfaction to watch Amitabh ji and Emraan together on the big screen for the first time," Jafry said.

"Chehre" also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 02:17 PM IST