Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's 'Chehre' postponed due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's upcoming mystery thriller 'Chehre' have postponed its release due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and wrote: #CHEHRE RELEASE PUSHED AHEAD... #Chehre - which was scheduled for release on 9 April 2021 - has been postponed... A fresh date will be announced later."

The official statement shared by producer Anand Pandit reads: "Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and new guidelines for cinemas, we are unable to release our movie Chehre on 9th April and have decided to postpone until further notice. "