Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's 'Chehre' postponed due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's upcoming mystery thriller 'Chehre' have postponed its release due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and wrote: #CHEHRE RELEASE PUSHED AHEAD... #Chehre - which was scheduled for release on 9 April 2021 - has been postponed... A fresh date will be announced later."
The official statement shared by producer Anand Pandit reads: "Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and new guidelines for cinemas, we are unable to release our movie Chehre on 9th April and have decided to postpone until further notice. "
"We have received an overwhelming response on our trailer and we are grateful for all the love and support.
We have decided to bring Chehre to audiences theatrically when the environment is more conducive for the experience.
See you in cinemas very soon, until then stay safe and healthy! Cover your Chehre with a mask and don't forget to use sanitiser," it further adds.
The film, which was earlier slated to release in July 2020, was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic and the makers had later announced that it will release in the cinema houses on 9th April, 2021.
Directed by Rumy Jafry, 'Chehre' also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty.
The mystery-thriller features Big B in the role of a lawyer in the film.