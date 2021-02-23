Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Chehre' to release in April

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Emraan Hashmi-led mystery thriller "Chehre" is set to have a theatrical release on April 30.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Bachchan and Hashmi took to Instagram and shared the first look as well as the release date of the film.

"Uncover the real 'Chehre'. The much-awaited mystery-thriller in theatres on April 30," both the actors captioned their post.