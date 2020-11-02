Amitabh Bachchan, Ekta Kapoor cancel their star-studded Diwali parties on account of Rishi Kapoor’s death: Report

From the Ambanis to Kapoors, Bollywood's megastar's Diwali bash is one of the most lavish affairs of the year. The starry affair is marked by the whos who of Bollywood, present in their best of ethnic attire, adding their glamour quotient to the festivities.

However, this time Big B has reportedly called off his party, given the death of his close friend Rishi Kapoor and the COVID-19 pandemic, reports the Mumbai Mirror.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020. He was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai after complaining that he was not feeling well. In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.