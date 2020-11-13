Amitabh Bachchan digs out priceless throwback picture to extend Diwali wishes

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday dug out a priceless throwback family picture to extend wishes to his fans ahead of Diwali on social media.

The 'Zanjeer' star took to Instagram and posted a monochromatic picture on Twitter to send wishes ahead of the festival of lights- Diwali. In the picture, Big B and Jaya, both are seen holding a sparkler as they looked beaming with happiness. The throwback picture also captures two little children - Abhishek and Shweta as they cherish the festivities with their star parents.

Senior Bachchan captioned the post as, "Dipawali ki anek badhayi va shubhakamnayein ! sukh shaanti samrddhi aur apaar sneh. (Many Diwali greetings and best wishes! Happiness peace, prosperity and immense affection)."