Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra arrive at J Om Prakash’s residence, offer condolences

Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandfather J Om Prakash died on Wednesday morning. He was 93. He was the father of Pinky, who is married to director-producer Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik’s father. Many Bollywood celebrities visited to pay the homage to this veteran actor. That includes Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan among others.
The veteran filmmaker directed movies like Rajesh Khanna-starrer "Aap Ki Kasam" (1974), "Aakhir Kyon?" (1985) and "Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka" (1977), Dharmendra and Hema Malini starrer "Aas Paas" (1981), Rajinikanth and Rakesh Roshan and Sridevi starrer "Bhagwan Dada" (1986).
As a producer, he had to his credit movies like "Aaye Din Bahar Ke" (1966), "Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke" (1969), "Aandhi" (1975) and "Aankhon Aankhon Mein" (1972).
His funeral will be held today at Pawan Hans Vile Parle (West) in Mumbai.
Photos by Viral Bhayani
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)