Amitabh Bachchan couldn't hold back tears after Aishwarya, Aaradhya's discharge from hospital

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan tweeted late on Monday evening to express joy and relief at the news of his daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and grand-daughter Aaradhya being discharged from hospital earlier in the day, after they tested negative for Covid-19.

"T-3607 Â- Apni chhoti bitiya aur bahurani ko aspatal se mukti milne par, main rok na paaya apne aansoo. Prabhu teri kripa apaar, aprampaar (could not hold back my tears at the news that my little grand-daughter and daughter-in-law have been discharged from hospital. O lord, thy mercy is infinite)," tweeted Big B, on his verified account, @SrBachchan.