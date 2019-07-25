Amitabh Bachchan contributes Rs 51 lakh to CM Relief Fund for Assam Floods

Assam is going through a tough time ever since the suffered from floods. Many celebrities have come forward to help families of the victims. After Akshay Kumar, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 51 lakh to Assam’s Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the victims of the floods.

Assam’s Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal took to Twitter and wrote, “We appreciate Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji for contributing Rs. 51 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This is a great gesture & show of care for the people. Thank you, on behalf of the people of Assam, for your support. @SrBachchan.”