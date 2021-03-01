Amitabh Bachchan confirms undergoing eye surgery, says 'sight difficult, progress is slow'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday revealed he has undergone an eye surgery, two days after hinting about a medical condition on his official blog.

The 78-year-old actor wrote on his blog that the recovery of the surgery is slow and quipped that he be excused for any typing errors.

"Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling. The best is being done and one hopes all shall be well. The sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused," Bachchan wrote.

The actor also hinted at another eye surgery and hoped he would recover before the shoot of his next film with director Vikas Bahl.

"My love to all. Progress is slow and there is yet another eye to go so its a long haul, hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few. The new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled 'Good Bye,'" he wrote.